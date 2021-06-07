Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend and a look ahead to some huge story lines in the next week.

Intro: Cameron Champ lived up to his name by winning the 3M Open over the weekend in Blaine, blasting his way to a 15-under finish and his first tour win in almost two years. Reusse said TPC Twin Cities has exceeded his expectations as a good test of golf for the tour's best players.

8:00: What is the likelihood Jose Berrios is traded before this week's MLB deadline? Reusse started his answer to that question thinking it was about 50-50, then shifted to 60-40 in favor of a trade. By the time he and Rand were done talking about it, he was even more convinced that Berrios made his last start for the Twins on Saturday. And while Byron Buxton doesn't figure to be dealt at the deadline, he could be out the door this winter in a trade if negotiations with the Twins don't improve

.21:00: Most NFL training camps open this week. Reusse weighs in on what he thinks will happen with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and breaks out a pretty big opinion about what Rodgers' decision will mean for the Vikings.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports