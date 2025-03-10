Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Wolves, Sam Darnold ... and his social media controversy

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Plenty of things happened on Sunday, but they had to start with the biggest one: Reusse joined the social media platform Bluesky after dumping Twitter/X following a dustup over a Beastie Boys song.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 10, 2025 at 1:15PM
Anthony Edwards (5) and Mike Conley (10) of the Timberwolves cheer on teammates in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Plenty of things happened on Sunday, but they had to start with the biggest one: Reusse joined the social media platform Bluesky after dumping Twitter/X after a dustup over a Beastie Boys song.

They eventually got to sports, which included another strong Wolves victory (their fifth in a row), a Wild loss, a Gophers men’s basketball loss and a surprising Gophers men’s hockey defeat.

Plus some thoughts on NFL free agency, with teams free to negotiate with players officially starting today even if they clearly have been negotiating for a while now. Where will QB Sam Darnold wind up?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Vikings

Live updates: Follow Vikings moves in NFL free agency

card image

The Vikings have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents this week, including quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. They have $60 million to spend and many needs to fill. Check back here throughout the day for live updates and analysis.

Sports

RandBall: Darnold was a near-perfect Vikings QB for one season

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Wolves, Sam Darnold ... and his social media controversy

card image