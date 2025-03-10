Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Plenty of things happened on Sunday, but they had to start with the biggest one: Reusse joined the social media platform Bluesky after dumping Twitter/X after a dustup over a Beastie Boys song.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Wolves, Sam Darnold ... and his social media controversy
They eventually got to sports, which included another strong Wolves victory (their fifth in a row), a Wild loss, a Gophers men’s basketball loss and a surprising Gophers men’s hockey defeat.
Plus some thoughts on NFL free agency, with teams free to negotiate with players officially starting today even if they clearly have been negotiating for a while now. Where will QB Sam Darnold wind up?
