Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Reusse made the trek to Fargo, N.D., for the men's hockey region final and saw the Gophers fend off St. Cloud State in a 4-1 victory for a berth in the Frozen Four. The depth, talent and determination of this year's Gophers team told the story.

12:00: The Timberwolves earned a big win over the Warriors on Sunday, with Karl-Anthony Towns supplying the clutch points in the closing minutes. The Wolves are over .500 again and have a legitimate chance at a top-6 seed in the West. Meanwhile, the Wild are in first place in the Central Division heading into the final stretch of games.

29:00: Twins pitcher Sonny Gray is not content to pitch four or five innings and doesn't think a lot of the other pitchers in the rotation are, either. And Reusse expresses discontent with the Twins offense and their injury situation.

