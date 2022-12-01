If you thought Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was done antagonizing his former teammate, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, you were incorrect.

Peterson took a veiled (but fairly obvious) jab at Murray earlier this season during the Vikings' win over Arizona, mocking Murray's video game habit during an in-game celebration.

But it escalated on Wednesday, with Peterson leaving no room for interpretation when talking about Murray on his "All Things Covered" podcast.

Did Murray have a response to Peterson essentially calling the QB selfish? He absolutely did, responding on Twitter and tagging Peterson with this message: "You got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow."

There isn't much better than a good ex-teammate beef, which I talked about at the end of Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

This is pretty on-brand for Peterson, who has never been shy about expressing himself. He also has no love lost for the Cardinals, who let him go to the Vikings after a very good career there.

That said, I also think that was a pretty mature response from Murray. He's not wrong in saying that true mentoring would look a lot different.

For good measure, by the way, it seems as though Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins also weighed in.

The Vikings and Cardinals have played each of the last two regular seasons, with each team winning once. A playoff rematch seems unlikely with Arizona sitting at 4-8, but if Peterson and Murray face off again in 2023 keep all of this in mind.