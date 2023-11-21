METRO PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
The Star Tribune's Metro Players of the Year in football since the award began in 1984. All were seniors except for Cretin-Derham Hall's Carl McCullough, who was a junior in 1991.
Year Player, school Position
2022 Carson Hansen, Lakeville South, RB
2021 Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels RB
2020 Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount LB/S
2019 RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North QB/DB
2018 Matt Cavanagh, Edina RB/DB
2017 Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie LB/RB/K
2016 Brad Davison, Maple Grove QB
2015 JD Spielman, Eden Prairie Athlete
2014 Robbie Grimsley. Hutchinson RB
2013 Jacques Perra, Roseville QB
2012 Bridgeport Tusler, Osseo RB
2011 Trey Heid, Lakeville North QB
2010 Eric Kline, Blaine QB
2009 A.J. Tarpley, Wayzata LB
2008 Anders Lee, Edina QB
2007 Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall WR
2006 Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie LB/RB
2005 Jake Machacek, Eastview RB
2004 Walker Ashley, Eden Prairie DL
2003 Nathan Swift, Hutchinson RB
2002 John Majeski, Hastings RB/DB
2001 Kim Sarin, Cretin-Derham Hall RB/KR
2000 Joe Mauer, Cretin-Derham Hall QB
1999 Dominique Sims, DeLaSalle QB/DB
1998 Thomas Tapeh, St. Paul Johnson RB
1997 Marvin Spencer, Blaine RB
1996 Adam Runk, Stillwater DB/WR
1995 Aaron Runk, Stillwater RB
1994 LeRoy McFadden, Eden Prairie RB
1993 Tommy Reynolds, St. Paul Johnson RB
1992 Marcus Harris, Brooklyn Center RB
1991 Carl McCullough, Cretin-Derham Hall RB
1990 Bryce Darnell, Brooklyn Center QB
1989 Joe Dziedzic, Minneapolis Edison RB/LB
1988 Paul Meyer, Minneapolis Henry RB/LB
1987 Rod Smith, Roseville RB
1986 Kurt Gunning, Stillwater RB
1985 Bob Coughlin, Osseo NG/Ron Goetz, Waconia RB/LB
1984 Steve Walsh, Cretin-Derham Hall QB