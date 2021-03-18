A passerby's quick actions may have averted tragedy Thursday morning when a semitrailer truck driver suffered a medical emergency in St. Cloud.

911 callers reported at 11:41 a.m. that a semi was driving very slowly north in the southbound lane of N. 9th Avenue near Northway Drive, St. Cloud police said in a news release. A passerby jumped out of another vehicle and was able to get into the cab of the semi and steer it into a curb, and to a standstill.

The 65-year-old semi driver had lost consciousness because of a medical emergency, police said. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where his condition was unknown Thursday evening.

No vehicles were struck or damaged during the incident, police said. They did not release the name of the semi driver or the brave passerby.

STAFF REPORT