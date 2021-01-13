Chances are growing that the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota will see significant snow starting Thursday morning and lasting into Friday.

The National Weather Service says there is a "high probability" that an area stretching from the metro's southern suburbs south to Albert Lea and Rochester will see 6 inches or more of snow as the first storm of 2021 takes aim at the state.

An area along the North Shore also has a high probability of seeing heavy snowfall while the rest of the metro and cities such as Redwood Falls, St. Cloud, Hinckley and Red Wing have a medium chance of getting 6 inches or more, the weather service said.

"There is still uncertainty with this storm," the weather service said as it continues to pin down amounts. "If you have travel plans across the region Thursday or Friday, make sure you stay up-to-date with the latest winter weather forecasts."

Hazardous weather could begin as early as Wednesday evening as a mix of rain and freezing rain pushes into western Minnesota and is expected to move east Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch was posted for several counties in southwestern Minnesota where accumulations of 3 to 9 inches are possible Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph could reduce visibility and bring down tree branches, the weather service said.

In the Twin Cities, untreated roads, bridge decks and sidewalks could glaze up as a light mix of freezing precipitation arrives Wednesday night. That will turn to light snow by Thursday morning and intensify later in the day. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow are expected by the time the storm winds down on Friday, with the heavier amounts in the southern suburbs. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph could accompany the snow in the metro area, the weather service said.

A Winter Storm Watch also has been posted from Thursday afternoon to Saturday in northern Wisconsin in an area from Superior to Ashland to Park Falls.

The last measurable snowfall in the Twin Cities was on Dec. 29 when 2.4 inches of snow fell. Since then, the metro area has received only trace amounts of snow twice during January, on the 4th and 9th. For the season, just over 12 inches of snow has fallen in the Twin Cities. That is about 4.5 inches below average, according to the Minnesota Climatology Office.

