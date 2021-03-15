Southwestern Minnesota is likely to get another dose of winter weather Sunday night and into Monday.

A winter storm could bring 5 to 8 inches of snow to areas in that part of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for areas south of a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato and Waseca.

The heavy, wet snow — which could fall at rates of more than an inch per hour — is forecast to taper off by Monday afternoon. Smaller snow totals, from 3 to 5 inches of snow, are expected in the southeastern corner of the state.

The Twin Cities could see some snow starting mid to late morning and potentially turning into a mix of snow and rain into the night.

The southwestern parts of the metro area may see between 1 and 3 inches of snow; areas to the north and east may only see a trace amount, said Jim Taggert, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Chanhassen.

The winter storm comes after a period of warmer-than-normal temperatures, but highs reaching into the 50s are set to return to the Twin Cities by midweek and stick around through the weekend.

"The snow won't be sticking around," Taggert said.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440