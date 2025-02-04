Critics’ picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Parker McCollum
After releasing only two major label albums, this post-bro country Texan is stepping up to headline in arenas with his What Kinda Man Tour. That’s a quick ascent for the 32-year-old country star who admires George Strait and John Mayer and shares dimpled good looks with both of them. McCollum, who headlined at We Fest last year and performed at one of President Trump’s inaugural parties this year, is known for the No. 1 Nashville hits “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved by You” and “Burn It Down.” Every once in a while, he comes up with a killer lyric like “I tell myself that I should quit/but I don’t listen to drunks” from his 2022 hit “Handle on You.” Opening are Kameron Marlowe and William Beckmann. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Amsoil Arena, Duluth, and 7:30 p.m. Fri., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Wallows
Having kid actor Dylan Minnette (“Goosebumps”) as one of its alternating frontmen probably helped this Los Angeles pop-rock band gain attention early on, but in recent years the trio has consistently garnered more and more fame the less glamorous way, through steady headlining tours and festival gigs. Bigger shows likely led to the rockier sound on the group’s latest album, “Model,” which was produced by indie-rock vet John Congleton (Dinosaur Jr., St. Vincent) and falls somewhere between other plural-“s” bands the Killers and Bleachers sonically. Punky Spokane, Wash., rocker Deb Never opens. (7 p.m. Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $63-$77, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Toro y Moi
An influential techno hip-hop innovator who helped usher in chillwave, Bay Area singer/producer/rapper Chaz Bear has stuck his lightly bobbing toes into mainstream waters in recent years via collaborations with Travis Scott, Fume and Tyler, the Creator. He’s still making pretty weird — and chill! — music on his own as Toro y Moi, as evidenced by his emo-rap-flavored new album “Hole Erth,” featuring guests such as Don Toliver and Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard. He’s touring with another reputable digi-funk music wiz as an opener, Animal Collective collaborator Panda Bear. (7:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $41, axs.com)
C.R.
The Sound of Gospel
Gospel isn’t just church music. It has deep roots. This Black History Month concert will trace the evolution of gospel, including ring shouts, work songs, spirituals, choirs, quartets, freedom songs, traditional gospel and urban gospel. Directed by Jevetta Steele with her brother Billy Steele as music director, the program features drama, dance and song. This show has its own history as it was created by the Rev. William Pierce of 2nd Chance Outreach for the 2018 National Baptist Convention held in Minneapolis. (7 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $30.27-$79.73, axs.com)
J.B.
The Neave Trio
This Grammy-nominated threesome is among America’s most exciting ensembles when it comes to music for violin, cello and piano. In 2024, it released two critically acclaimed albums, one featuring works by 20th-century women composers, the other full of pieces inspired by folk music. For this free Bethlehem Music Series concert, they’ll play trios by Maurice Ravel, Johannes Brahms and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. (4 p.m. Sun., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, but reservations recommended, bethlehemmusicseries.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen
With “Uncharted,” the celebrated countertenor — a winner of the top prize at the competitions of the Metropolitan, Dallas and Houston Grand Operas — is going where few in his vocal range have gone before, getting romantic with songs by Johannes Brahms, the Schumanns (Clara and Robert) and Erich Korngold. He and pianist John Churchwell will perform the album in its entirety at a free concert at Macalester College before taking it to recital halls at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center. It also will be livestreamed. (4 p.m. Sun., Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, free, macalester.edu/calendar)
R.H.
Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition
Many a superstar of the opera stage (such as Renée Fleming and Susan Graham) first emerged at the Metropolitan Opera Regional Auditions, which are now called the Laffont Competition. In the last stop before March’s finals on the Met stage in New York, the winners of the competitions in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Manitoba will show off their vocal prowess and dramatic charisma with a few centuries’ worth of arias. (10 a.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls., free, metopera.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing’
Ten Thousand Things has tapped the powerhouse trio of Katie Bradley, Joy Dolo and Maggie Chestovich to play triplets at the center of Finegan Kruckemeyer’s contemporary fairy tale that premiered in Argentina in 2011. In the play, the sisters are left in a forest by their father and go on distinct journeys before reuniting 20 years later to compare notes. Markell Kiefer directs and Julie Johnson provides musical direction in a show whose creative team also features Jim Lichtscheidl as dance choreographer. (Various times and places through March 16, $40 or pay-as-you-can, 612-203-9502 or tenthousandthings.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘The Gin Game’
D.L. Coburn’s classic two-hander has been brought to life by some legendary stage duos, most notably Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy and James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson. Greta Oglesby and Terry Hempleman hope to add their names to that roster. The Minnesota performers are being guided by director Faye Price, who recently made her Broadway debut as the dramaturge of “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.” (7 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., ends Feb. 23, Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $25-$60, 651-291-7005 or parksquaretheatre.org)
R.P.
‘School Pictures’
Milo Cramer’s solo show about students vying to get into elite schools was twice extended off Broadway. In sung poems, Cramer profiles 10 teenagers grappling with myriad stresses on the cusp of adulthood. Cramer’s one-act premiered at Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater before going to New York. He performs the show in Minneapolis for a limited engagement. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., masks required for Sunday matinees, Ritz Theater, 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls., $35-$68, 612-339-3003 or latteda.org)
R.P.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
When youngsters dress up as adults in shows, there’s often an edge of implicit comedy. Is the opposite true for mature adults playing younger roles? Theatre 55 has built its model on casting shows with older performers in younger roles. And they’re offering “Little Shop of Horrors,” the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical about a man-eating plant known as Audrey II, as a prime example of why it works. “Age makes a big difference when you have someone who’s been dealing with an abusive relationship,” said artistic director Richard Hitchler. “If Audrey’s in her 60s, she’s had a lifetime of abuse, and that lands differently.” For those who saw the Guthrie’s production, Hitchler promises something “a lot grittier, and full of the wisdom that comes with age.” Ends Feb. 22. (7 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, $35, gremlintheatre.org)
R.P.
COMEDY
Laurie Kilmartin
Conan O’Brien is in the position to host next month’s Oscar ceremonies because his TV shows were packed with some of the smartest writers in comedy. Kilmartin was such a key contributor to TBS’ “Conan” that she was tapped to host a new show on O’Brien’s SiriusXM channel that provides insight on doing stand-up for late-night TV. The gig isn’t keeping her from continuing to host the podcast, “The Jackie and Laurie Show” with former Minnesotan Jackie Kashian, and making her annual trip to Acme, a tradition tailor-made for those seeking humor for grown-ups. (8 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Acme Comedy Company, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls., $20-$25, acmecomedycompany.com)
NEAL JUSTIN
ART
Monster Drawing Rally
For the 13th year, artists gather to live draw and raise funds for Midway Contemporary Art. At this family-friendly event, more than 60 artists draw during three one-hour rounds. As soon as they’re finished, visitors can buy the artworks for $35 each or just continue watching. Artists include Sishir Bommakanti, Rachel Breen, Jay Heikes, Jodi Reeb, Jenny Schmid, Maria Cristina “Tina” Tavera, Brooks Turner and more. Chicken sandwiches from Khue’s Kitchen available for purchase. (2-6 p.m. Sat., drawing sessions at 2, 3 and 4 p.m., Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., free, midwayart.org or 612-605-4504)
ALICIA ELER
‘Sovereignty of Joy’
Duluth-based artist Jonathan Thunder, an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe, is known for his surreal paintings and digital animations. In his work, he melds tribal myths with the language of pop culture. Opening reception Sat. 7-10 p.m., tickets $20, free for Gamut members. (11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., closed during the day on Feb. 8, Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Mpls., free during gallery hours, gamutgallerympls.com or 952-465-4994)
A.E.
DANCE
Collide Theatrical Dance Company
The dance troupe takes on William Shakespeare’s classic story of “Romeo and Juliet” for the third time in the group’s history, fusing tap, ballet, jazz and hip-hop dance styles. Last presenting their genre-bending production of the star-crossed lovers at the start of 2020, Collide has updated the show and brought in guest dancer Alison Bartels as Juliet. She has danced at the Kennedy Center and with the Virginia National Ballet. Bartels plays opposite CTD favorite Patrick Jeffrey as Romeo. (Preview 7 p.m. Fri and Sat., Opens 2 p.m. Sun., through Feb. 23, the Luminary Arts Center, 70 N. 1st St., Mpls., $48, VIP $60, 651-395-7903, ext. 701, collidetheatrical.org)
SHEILA REGAN
FAMILY
Bell Museum
Make like a butterfly and fly to the new exhibit “Monarchs and Milkweed: A Story of Survival.” Nature lovers are exposed to the world of butterflies and plants with an introduction to the intricate relationship between milkweed and monarchs. Walk through a calendar year and explore how the colorful insects grow, interact and prepare for their journey each fall from Minnesota and other states all the way to Mexico. (Bell Museum, 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights, exhibit runs through June 8, bellmuseum.umn.edu)
MELISSA WALKER
