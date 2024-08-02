Minneapolis

Park workers 'overwhelmingly' approve labor contract with Minneapolis Park Board

The agreement marks the end of the park system’s first strike in its 141-year history, which lasted three weeks.

By Elliot Hughes

August 2, 2024
Laborers' International Union of North America Local 363 members and supporters marched on Central Avenue after a Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board rally at United Labor Centre in Minneapolis on July 4. The rally marked the start of the strike. (Ayrton Breckenridge/Star Tribune)

Minneapolis park workers on Thursday “overwhelmingly” approved a new labor contract, according to union leaders, that will invest an additional $2 million in the Park and Recreation Board’s workforce over the next three years.

The contract ratification marks the end of the park system’s first strike in its 141-year history, which lasted three weeks. The Park Board is expected to give its approval at its Aug. 7 meeting.

“Our members’ sacrifices and solidarity yielded more than improved wages and benefits,” said AJ Lang, business manager for Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 363, in a statement. “We reaffirmed that Minneapolis is a union town. This victory extends beyond our union, demonstrating the power of working people when they stand united.”

The union did not release the vote figures.

Park workers returned to their jobs Monday after reaching a tentative agreement July 26. Officials said the agreement would have a significant impact on workers’ lives.

The new contract includes wage increases of 10.25% for cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.75 hourly market adjustment, which workers believe will allow the Park Board to better compete with neighboring municipal park systems.

Workers also maintained automatic step increases for wages, existing steward rights and other benefits and working condition standards.

Union officials had repeatedly slammed Park Board officials for allowing wages to fall behind inflation and the pay of counterparts in neighboring cities. The Minneapolis park system, which is frequently ranked as one of the nation’s best, has been tested in recent years by unhoused communities, substance abuse in parks and civil unrest.

The contract will result in property tax hikes of 1.32% increase in 2025 and 1.17% in 2026, according to the Park Board.

“The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is excited to move forward and continue providing great service to our park users and residents of Minneapolis,” Parks Superintendent Al Bangoura said in a statement. “Parks are about people, and we have always counted on hard-working employees.”

During the 22-day strike, orange T-shirts and picket signs showed up at park facilities across the city, with more than half of park workers joining the strike. Picketers disrupted operations at a Park Board meeting and several park-owned facilities. The strike forced the cancellation of bandshell concerts and delayed cleanup from heavy rainstorms.

