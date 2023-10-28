Rogers will get the chance to defend its section title after a 25-0 victory over Park Center in the Class 5A, Section 6 semifinals Saturday afternoon at Rogers High School.

The Royals grabbed a 10-0 lead early in the game, capitalizing on multiple Park Center turnovers.

Junior Josiah Matthews stepped in at quarterback for the Royals. Senior quarterback Reece Dawson had played the bulk of the snaps at the position this season but was out with an injury.

Rogers (8-1) has won the past three meetings with Park Center going back to the 2021 section title game. Rogers shut out the Pirates 31-0 during the regular season.

The win puts Rogers into its fourth consecutive section championship game with the hope of making it four section titles in a row.

Park Center (4-6) last played for the section title in 2015, when it faced Spring Lake Park for the Class 5A, Section 5 championship.

