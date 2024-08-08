Parents admit harassment accusations against longtime Warroad hockey coach were untrue

The parents who accused the head coach of the powerhouse Warroad High School girls hockey program of sexual harassment and hazing have admitted to making false statements and have settled a defamation lawsuit with the coach.
The settlement, filed this week in Roseau County, includes a $17,000 payment to the coach, David Marvin, and a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit focusing on mental health among young athletes, as well as acknowledgements by the parents that the accusations they made on social media and in a podcast interview over a 10-month period were false.
Marvin’s lawsuit alleged that the parents, whose daughters all played in the Warroad High School hockey program, made the false statements to harm his reputation and get him fired.
Marvin has coached Warroad High girls hockey for about 17 years and has won five state championships, including in each of the last three years.
The parents listed in the lawsuit are Kristin Coauette Johnson, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; Coreen Lindquist, and Jeff and Patti Johnson, all of Warroad; and Matt and Shana Lanctot, of Red Lake Falls, Minn.
According to the suit, the parents first made the allegations to school officials, who then launched an investigation. Marvin was never disciplined, and his contract to coach at the school was later renewed.