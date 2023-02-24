The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show was the first show where Panasonic was able to present its award-winning MultiShape modular personal care system. It was one of the big hits of the show.

Panasonic's many corporate green initiatives were highlighted. Something discussed was the problem of having a separate electric toothbrush, beard trimmer, razor and nose hair trimmer, that is four devices with batteries and motors that eventually will end up in a landfill. With the MultiShape, there is one powered base handle supporting multiple accessory heads. Currently available are a beard, hair and body trimmer, three-blade shaver, nose, ear and facial hair trimmer and a toothbrush.

I tested the MultiShape three-blade shaver, nose, ear and facial hair trimmer and toothbrush. Compared with my AA battery-powered Panasonic nose hair trimmer, the MultiShape was more effective, which is not surprising given the powerful base unit.

Comparing the three-blade shaver to my top-of-the-line Panasonic Arc6 shaver, the Arc6 was noticeably better and easier on my skin. This is to be expected, too, given the princely $399.99 list price of an Arc6 shaver. However, the three-blade MultiShape shaver still performed well, and I was happy with the results.

Comparing the toothbrush attachment with my Sonicare and Hanasco toothbrushes, the latter two provided a brisker brushing experience and felt a bit more effective overall. You feel the sonic effect with the MultiShape, but with the dedicated toothbrushes you feel it more. Despite this difference, once again I was satisfied with the MultiShape.

In short, I really like the MultiShape, and the convenience is unbeatable, especially for travel because you have only one device and charger and everything fits in a small bag.

My package with the base, charger, personal hair trimmer, shaver, electric toothbrush and travel bag lists for $130. That's already a great deal, but you can save 30% by sending in any personal electronic grooming device for recycling, with postage prepaid. Go to the bottom of the page at panasonicmultishape.com and click on "Recycling Program" under the "About" column. Enter your information and print out the shipping label.

Short-lived sale

Q: If I get the Tribit StormBox Blast speaker, can I use it with my Blu-ray player (with analog audio outputs) and video projector for movie night?

A: Use a stereo RCA-to-3.5mm connector and a long auxiliary cable to connect the player and speaker. Get a long cable so you can put the speaker under the screen — just be sure to turn off the LEDs so they don't distract from the picture.

Act fast, because until March 10 the Stormbox Blast is available for $139.99. (The current sale price is $199.99 reduced from $259.99, and the coupon code BTS52SIX saves another $60.) This speaker's sound is competitive with $1,000 portable systems from high-end manufacturers. A few people who heard the StormBox Blast at my house ordered it from their phones, right on the spot. (tribit.com)

