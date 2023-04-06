Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Paisley Park has hosted a variety of events over the years on April 21, the anniversary of Prince's death. This year's program isntitled "A Night to Remember."

"We will be honoring Prince's life and legacy by offering time for reflection, community and celebration," according to Paisley's website. "Guests will have the opportunity to dedicate words of reflection in the heart of Paisley Park. This is followed by an exclusive presentation of Prince's words of wisdom throughout the years."

The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will include a dance party with DJ Lenka Paris, who worked many of Prince's parties. Tickets cost $150 at paisleypark.com.

In addition, there will be "special moments at the museum that day," according to Mitch Maguire, Paisley's managing director.

Prince died April 21, 2016 at Paisley Park.

Previous posthumous April 21 events at Paisley have included a performance by Prince protégé Liv Warfield; a chance to pay respects in front of his urn (which is no longer on display), and Celebration, a multiday event with panel discussions, films and performances.

Celebration 2023 will be held June 8-11. No program details have been announced.