Two men were gunned down in separate incidents early Tuesday on Minneapolis’s South Side, raising the city’s homicide tally to 49 and leading police and community leaders to promise new efforts to address the increase in violence.

The city has already eclipsed last year’s 48 homicides and could be headed for its most violent year in at least two decades.

Officers were dispatched about 6:20 a.m. to 59th Street, just east of Nicollet Avenue, Elder said.

That’s where they saw a man was down on the ground and dead at the scene, according to Elder.

Police have yet to piece together the circumstances of the shooting or make any arrests. The identity of the man who was killed is not yet known.

A man who was shot and located in south Minneapolis by law enforcement early Tuesday riding in a speeding vehicle died hours later.

Gunshots about 12:20 a.m. near E. 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue caught the attention of state troopers and also prompted city officers to head to the area, police said.

Two blocks to the east, the troopers stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near 46th and Snelling Avenue, according to police.

In the vehicle was a man who had been shot and a woman behind the wheel who is not considered a suspect at this point in the investigation, police said. No arrests have been made as of daybreak Tuesday.

A police officer on the scene said the man had been shot in the face and the arm, according to emergency dispatch audio.

He was taken by paramedics to HCMC. Police initially described his condition as grave, and he died later in the morning, said police spokesman John Elder.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward.