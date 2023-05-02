A woman and man were each given a sentence of more than 30 years Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a man in Inver Grove Heights last fall during an apparent dispute over an erotic massage.

Fotini A. West, 26, and Logan A. Slack, 25, both of Minneapolis, were sentenced in Dakota County District after each pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael Chang-Beom Lee, 43, whose body was found by police early Sept. 24 at his residence in the 2100 block of E. 78th Court.

With credit for time in jail since their arrests, Slack and West are expected to serve roughly 19 3⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the charges:

Lee called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 24, screaming for help. Officers entered his home and found him fatally shot in the basement bathroom.

Occupants of a vehicle parked nearby told an officer they saw an unfamiliar SUV parked in the cul-de-sac with the engine running. The vehicle description led to police stopping the SUV close by, where they arrested Slack, West and a third person who ultimately was not charged.

Slack told police he drove West to Lee's home "for the purpose of [her] giving him an erotic massage … in exchange for money," according to the charges. West came out and told Slack that Lee had assaulted her and wouldn't pay.

West and Slack confronted Lee in the locked basement bathroom. Slack shot Lee in the back. He said he shot Lee to stop him from calling 911 and "to obtain [Lee's] cellphone to ensure electronic payment for the massage," the charges read.