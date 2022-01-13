The Minnesota State High School League's Representative Assembly failed by one vote to approve boys' volleyball as a league-sponsored sport, which means it will keep club status. Many in the volleyball community feel the MSHSL failed students by turning down the proposal again.

Krista Flemming, Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association vice president, talked to Star Tribune high school reporter David La Vaque about the pain she's feeling as a result of the decision.

