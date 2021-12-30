Sunday, 7:20 p.m. at Lambeau Field (Ch. 11 and KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE PACKERS

• The Packers (12-3) defeated the Browns 24-22 last week, sealing the win with a fourth interception off Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas' second pick came with 50 seconds left in regulation.

• Running back Aaron Jones didn't play against the Vikings last month, but he's since returned and had 17 touches for 87 yards against the Browns. Jones and running back A.J. Dillon will stress a Vikings run defense that's allowing 4.7 yards per carry.

• Green Bay had 16 players quarantined on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday afternoon, including cornerback Kevin King, tight end Marcedes Lewis and punter Corey Bojorquez.

• The Packers defense has been carved up on the ground in three straight games, most recently giving up 126 rushing yards and a touchdown to Browns running back Nick Chubb. They missed nine tackles against the Browns, according to Pro Football Focus, doing so for the second time in the past three weeks.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | Aaron Rodgers

• Rodgers has been held out of practices, but continues to play while managing a fractured left pinkie toe in his 17th NFL season. He's thrown 16 straight touchdown passes in the past five starts since his last interception on Nov. 14.

• Rodgers, 38, is under contract with the Packers through next season following a restructured deal this offseason that voided 2023. But the future Hall of Famer hasn't committed to playing for Green Bay beyond this season. Rodgers' go-to target, receiver Davante Adams, is in the final year of his contract.

• Rodgers said he won't take "months and months" to mull his playing future: "I'm not going to hold the team back from anything. And once I commit – and if it's committing to move forward here – it will be a quick decision."

• Rodgers on his injured toe being stepped on by a teammate last week: "That's when the pain was pretty intense. Took care of it at halftime and obviously felt better. We're over six weeks past this now, so we're hoping that it wasn't a major setback."

COACH SPEAK | Matt LaFleur

• LaFleur is in his third season as Packers head coach with a 38-9 record (.809) in the regular season and 2-2 in two playoff appearances. This Green Bay team plays fairly mistake-free football, with an NFL-low 10 turnovers and 68 penalties, the league's second fewest.

• LaFleur's Packers have been particularly good in December, when they're 12-0 (7-0 at home) during his three seasons so far. Rodgers has won eight straight home starts in December.

• LaFleur on preparing for single-digit temperatures: "I don't try to focus on that too much, but you do in a sense have to get your mind right for that and make sure you're prepared. Our players have to get their mind right for that, and in my opinion, I do think it's one of the advantages we have of playing in an outdoor environment."

• LaFleur on whether cornerback Jaire Alexander will play after being activated from injured reserve this week: "I'd say it's probably a longer-term view, unless something drastically changes here within the next couple days."