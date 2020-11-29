The NFL’s oldest and most storied rivalry hasn’t had much new to say the past 24 meetings or so.

And yet Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field will mark a record 15th consecutive season in which the Bears and Packers will meet in prime time.

Da Bears (5-5) are riding a four-game losing streak, rank 31st in scoring (19.1), 31st in yards per game (300.9) and apparently are so desperate they’re going back to Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback.

Yum. Dig in, folks.

The Bears held the series advantage over the Packers from 1932 — when they were 11-10-4 — until the Packers took it back with a sweep of their NFC North opponent in 2017. Green Bay now leads 99-95-6, including 1-1 in the playoffs, and has swept the season series in seven of the past 11 seasons, including last season, Matt LaFleur’s first as Packers head coach.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 19-5 against the Bears, including a loss in 2013 when he played one series before suffering an injury.

Rodgers’ overall 102.1 passer rating in those 24 games is the highest by any Bears opponent who has thrown at least 250 passes against Chicago. (Don’t feel bad, Bears fans. Against the Vikings, Rodgers has a 108.5 passer rating in 25 regular-season games.)

Rodgers has posted a 100-plus passer rating against the Bears 10 times. Only Brett Favre (11) has more. But Rodgers’ six 125-plus passer ratings is three more than any other Bears opponent.

These teams last met in December, when the Packers won 21-13 at Lambeau Field. It was their 10th win in the past 12 meetings in Green Bay.

The Bears are, however, coming off a bye after a bitter home loss that saw them post a season-low 149 yards and 10 first downs against the Vikings.

“I just know that from the character of our players and the competitors they are that they are certainly not going to back down,” coach Matt Nagy said. “They will certainly be excited to get back out there and fight.”

So, yeah, sit back, try to enjoy and maybe mute that whole “NFL’s most storied rivalry” hype that will kick off the Sunday night broadcast.

