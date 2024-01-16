Pacific Thaw On Tap For Next Week

Cold Winds Continue

Arctic winds continue across the Midwest. Many locations will be dealing with dangerous wind cold once again on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has widespread wind chill concerns in place because of the dangerous cold.

Coldest Wind Chill Values AM Tuesday

Here's the lowest wind chills expected on Tuesday. Some locations will be in the -20s to -30s across the region, which means that frost bite could occur within minutes for some. Bundle up!

Dress For The Weather

Welcome to the Arctic

Take a look at the 850mb temp anomaly across the nation as we head through the next 7 days. Some of the coldest air of the season by far will continue across much of the nation with many dealing with subzero wind chill values.

COLD Mid January Temperatures

Temps in the Twin Cities over the next several days will continue to see very cold temps with readings running well below average for this time of the year. As we approach the weekend and into next week, we'll see a pretty dramatic shift toward warmer temps once again.

Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)

It's probably no surprise, but most locations around the Midwest and Great Lakes have had a "Mild" winter so far. Again, we're still waiting for the other boot to drop, but being in an El Nino setup, a winter like last year is not really in the cards. The Midwest will likely see an overall warmer and less snowy winter.

"Mild" Winter So Far in for the Twin Cities

Here's a look at the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI) for Minneapolis, MN so far this winter season. With a lack of cold temps and snow, it may be no surprise that we are currently sitting under a "Mild" winter rating so far.

COLD & Quiet Week Ahead

Here's the weather outlook through the weekend ahead, which shows quiet weather in place closer to home, but it will still be very cold. There could be a brief shot of light snow late Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, there is very minimal precipitation potential closer to home over the next 7 days.

Seasonal Snowfall So Far

The Twin Cities has only seen 7.1" of snow this season, which is nearly -17.0" below normal snowfall and the 22nd least snowy start to any season on record. Duluth is nearly -30" below normal snowfall and Marquette in nearly -40" below normal snowfall.

Seasonal Snowfall Departure From Average

Looking around the region, no climate site has a surplus this season. The biggest deficits are around the Great Lakes, where we typically get lake effect snow, but with a lack of Arctic air, we haven't seen much in the way of heavy snow yet this season.

Twin Cities Average Snowfall

Depending on what 30-year average you look at, December is typically the 1st or 2nd snowiest month out of the year in the Twin Cities. If you look at the last 30 years 1993-2022, December averages 12.7" of snow and is the snowiest month of the year, followed by January with nearly 11" of snow.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday calls for cold temps with readings holding in the single digits through the afternoon. Feels like temps will be even colder and into the -10s & -20s much of the daylight hours.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temperatures in the Twin Cities on Tuesday will start in the subzero range in the morning and will will warm in to the single digits in the afternoon. Westerly winds will be strong once again will gusts approaching 30mph, which will keep the wind chill values in the -15F to -25F range for much of the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps For Minneapolis on Tuesday

Feels like temps through the day will be around the -15s to -25s through the entire day. It will be VERY cold.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday will still be very cold with highs hovering in the single digits above and below zero, which is nearly -10F to -20F below average for this time of the year.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis will be well below average for this time of the year with readings nearly -10F to -22F below average through the week

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis over the next 7 days shows well below average temps through the rest of the week. The coldest readings will be end early Saturday morning before warmer weather moves in once again.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook, warmer than average temperatures returning across much of the nation. After a very cold week ahead, it looks like El Nino warmth returns.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook shows more active weather across much of the nation and especially across the Central and Southern US.

Pacific Thaw On Tap For Next Week

By Paul Douglas

"As the days lengthen the cold doth strengthen". No kidding. Historically tomorrow is the coldest day of the year, so I'm not shocked we're shivering this week. If it's any consolation we've picked up over 25 minutes of additional daylight since December 21. And our coldest midwinter days tend to be sunny (all that dry, Canadian air bleeding southward).

We still experience cold fronts in a warming world, just not as bitter - or lasting as long, as they did as recently as the 1970s. Winter is the fastest-warming season in Minnesota.

Right on cue, Pacific warmth returns next week with a streak of 30s, and due to sparse snow cover, a shot at 40F in a few spots. We may even see a light snow/ice/rain mix by the middle of next week. Lovely.

In the meantime, we should see some sunshine today with a stiff breeze and temperatures about 5-8F "milder" than yesterday. 2 or 3 more nights below 0F late this week; then we finally thaw out.

In spite of this Siberian slap, January may wind up milder than average.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Some sun, feels like -20. Winds: W 10-20. High 6.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Feels like -15F. Winds: WSW 10-15. Low 2.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Above zero! Winds: W 8-13. High 12.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, snow stays south. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 1. High 10.

FRIDAY: Few flakes, arctic breeze returns. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -2. High 5.

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine, less wind. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: -7. High 9.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase, windy again. Winds: S 15-30. Wake-up: -2. High: 20.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, time to exhale. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 17. High: 32.

This Day in Weather History

January 16th

1921: Winds gusting up to 59 mph create a 'sand blizzard' across southwest Minnesota and a snowstorm across the north.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 16th

Average High: 23F (Record: 46F set in 1961)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -29F set in 1888)

Record Rainfall: 1.05" set in 1887

Record Snowfall: 8.4" set in 1994

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 16th

Sunrise: 7:46am

Sunset: 4:58pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 12 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: 1 Minute & 49 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 26 minutes

Moon Phase for January 16th at Midnight

0.9 Days Before First Quarter Moon

Record Cold Highs on Tuesday

There will be several record cold high temps across the Southern US on Tuesday. All the circled locations will have the potential of seeing this happen, even down to the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana - BRR!

National High Temps on Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday looks very cold across much of the nation with temps running nearly -10F to -30F below average for this time of the year.

National Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Areas of snow will continue across the Great Lakes. There will be more snow and ice lifting into the Northeast. There will also be areas of heavy rain and mountain snow in the Pacific Northwest.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather Outlook through Wednesday shows areas of snow lingering across the Great Lakes with heavy accumulations possible. There will be more rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across the Western US and especially along the Coast and the high elevations. There will also be some decent precipitation in the Eastern US.

Extended Snowfall Outlook

According to the ECMWF weather model, Heavy snow will continue to fall in the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be some heavy snowfall in the Great Lakes and parts of the Eastern US.

