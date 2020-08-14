The Gophers will not play football this fall. And they believe that was the right call.

When the Big Ten canceled its fall sports earlier this week, it invoked strong criticism from fans and programs alike, including Nebraska issuing a joint statement from football coach Scott Frost, president Ted Carter and chancellor Ronnie Green about how “very disappointed” they were in the decision.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck didn’t make any statement or do any interviews after the Tuesday news. Instead, he started working through his roster, having individual conversations with each player to ask: “What do you think about the Big Ten’s decision?”

“Every single person that I’ve talked to, we’re 30-for-30. … Every player has said the Big Ten made the right decision,” Fleck said Friday in a video news conference. “Were they disappointed that they didn’t play? Sure, everybody wants to play. We want to coach. They want to play. That’s why we’re all here. Everybody’s competitors.

“But at the end of the day, when you listen to the student-athletes that I talked to from our football team, the information that they relayed back to me about how they know it was a very hard choice, but inevitably at the end of the day, the right choice for them to keep them safe and healthy with too much uncertainty.”

Ahead of the conference’s call-off, there was a late-night Sunday push to save the season. Prominent players such as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared a #WeWantToPlay statement on Twitter. Coaches including Penn State’s James Franklin used social media to implore the Big Ten not to cancel. But Fleck said that might have skewed the story.

“I think that there’s a narrative that everybody thinks a certain group feels this certain way just because it’s presented that way,” Fleck said. “ … There’s a lot of people out there saying what everyone is thinking or should be thinking.”