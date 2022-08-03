As many as 39,000 customers remain without power Wednesday morning after strong overnight storms moved across the Twin Cities and central Minnesota.

Strong winds felled trees on Hennepin Avenue in the Uptown area of Minneapolis, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada and in the Dayton's Bluff area of St. Paul, the National Weather Service said.

Winds were clocked as high as 67 mph in Bloomington knocked down power lines and sparked fires, the Bloomington Fire Department said. Wind gusts of 62 mph were reported at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Richfield and 55 mph in Eden Prairie, the

Lightning hit a house in Grant causing it to catch fire, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. In Afton, motorist crashed into a downed tree, the sheriff's office said.

Storms moved across Minnesota from the west to east Tuesday night and led the National Weather Service to issue storm warnings around 11 p.m. in areas that included Hutchinson, Redwood Falls and Olivia. Tree damage was reported in Norwood Young America and winds gusting as high as 81 mph was reported in Hector, Minn., the Weather Service said.

The storms arrived in the Twin Cities just before midnight and knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers before moving into Wisconsin. By Wednesday morning, that number had been reduced in half with 29,000 without electricity in the west metro and about 5,500 in the east metro, Xcel Energy said.

Behind the storms, the humidity is expected to drop Wednesday and the temperatures are, too. After Tuesday saw highs in the upper 90s and heat indexes over 100 degrees, Wednesday will see temperatures in the upper 80s and much lower humidity, the Weather Service said.