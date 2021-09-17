A child in Mankato was killed early Friday during overnight thunderstorms that left more than 60,000 people in Minnesota and Wisconsin without power.

The 4-year-old girl died when a tree branch fell on an occupied tent in Land of Memories Park, according to the city of Mankato. Officers responded to a report of a fallen tree at 2:30 a.m., and found the girl with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Other family members in the tent were unharmed.

Storms hit the Twin Cities metro hardest, according to Xcel Energy, which said in a morning news release that more than 300 workers were responding and more would be added throughout the day. About 35,000 customers were still without power late Friday morning.

National Weather Service Twin Cities Meteorologist Chris O'Brien said much of the metro-area damage ran from Savage to Eagan.

"We had a lot of wind damage ... trees down, trees uprooted," he said.

School was canceled for three South Washington County Schools without power, including Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion, Pullman Elementary and Hillside Elementary.

Stillwater Area Public Schools were closed for in-person learning or delayed for two hours due to the storm. School was closed at nearby St. Croix Prep.

Storms like these in September are not uncommon, as severe weather season generally lasts until late September or early October, O'Brien said.

In restoring power, Xcel prioritizes threats to public safety, such as live downed wires, as well as what will restore power to the greatest number of people, according to the release.

To report an outage, call 1-800-895-1999 or text 'OUT' to 98936.

Zoë Jackson • 612-673-7112