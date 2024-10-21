By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Overdue cold front arrives; mid-50s by Wednesday
It seems odd to put rain icons in the seven-day forecast these days considering how dry it has been for so long.
Monday was our 32nd consecutive day without measurable precipitation at MSP, but there’s small chance that this dry streak could be broken as a cool front slides through the region later Tuesday. However, the best chance of drips appears to be across the northern half of the state. Regardless, whatever falls will be light.
Today’s sprinkle risk comes along with an October cold front that drops temps into the mid 50s on Wednesday, which is actually average for this time of the year. Another rain risk arrives on Thursday with a better chance of measurable precipitation across the state. This too looks light, but roads and sidewalks may actually appear wet for a change. Weird.
After a quieter weekend, long-range models are suggesting a more robust storm system moving into the Western U.S. next week. It’s a ways out there, but weather maps could look more interesting just before Halloween.