Now that the weather is warm, you don’t need me to tell you how good it feels to be outside. Especially this year. And while grilling is always my favorite option in the summer, I’m firing up my barbecue with added gusto and giving my stove and oven a break. After all, they’ve been working overtime for the past few months.

That makes any dinner that can be done entirely on the grill, like this week’s Grilled Steak With Charred Corn Salad, even more enticing.

Steak and corn have a summer partnership that rivals winter’s iconic meat and potato duo, and the grill only makes the partnership better.

Skirt steak is the cut of choice for this dish. While you could certainly substitute another steak, like flank, bavette or even rib-eye, skirt steak’s intense beefiness matches up well with the corn’s sweetness, allowing both main elements of the meal to shine equally.

Like flank steak, skirt steak has tough muscles, so it’s important not to overcook it. I like mine medium-rare, but anything over medium will result in chewy steak. And make sure to slice it thinly, against the grain, to ensure a tender bite.

Once the steak is sliced and plated, it’s topped with a grilled corn and herb salad. The corn is grilled, sans husk, until the kernels are brown and slightly chewy. They are then cut off the cob and tossed in a simple lemon vinaigrette, along with fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes and sliced red onion. The entire dish is garnished generously with feta cheese.

The result is a hearty, refreshing salad, with a variety of textures and flavors, all done outside on the grill. Nothing else is necessary to make this dish a meal, except, perhaps, for a cold beverage of your choice. After all, it’s been a long few months. You deserve it.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.

Grilled Steak With Charred Corn Salad

Serves 4.

Note: Steak and corn are the perfect partners for a satisfying but light summer dinner. From Meredith Deeds.

• 4 ears of sweet corn, husks and silks removed

• 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 1/4 lb. skirt steak

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper, divided

• 1 c. soft herb leaves (such as Italian parsley, cilantro, basil or mint), torn if large

• 1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced red onion

• 1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1/4 c. feta cheese

Directions

Prepare grill for medium-high heat.

Brush corn with 1 tablespoon oil and grill, turning often, until it is tender and charred in spots, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer corn to a cutting board.

Season steak with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Place on hot grill and cook to desired doneness, 3 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer steak to a cutting board and let rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain. Arrange on serving platter.

Meanwhile, cut the corn kernels off the cob and place in a medium bowl. Add the herb leaves, tomatoes and red onion.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Whisk to combine.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad ingredients and gently toss to coat. Spoon the salad over the steak and sprinkle with the feta cheese.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 510 Fat 32 g

Sodium 620 mg Carbohydrates 26 g

Saturated fat 9 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 32 g Cholesterol 90 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 3 1/2 medium-fat protein, 2 1/2 fat.