Out Tuesday
• "Kajillionaire"
• "The War With Grandpa"
• "The Craft: Legacy"
• "Jiu Jitsu"
• "The Shop Around the Corner":
• "It Happened on 5th Avenue"
• "The Place of No Words"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
US stocks slip from records as wait continues for Congress
U.S. stock indexes are slipping from their record levels Friday as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.
Nation
After turbulent 2020, faith in America faces more big issues
For many religious denominations in the United States, there were two shared preoccupations in 2020 beyond the usual matters of faith: How to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and how to respond to tumultuous political events.
Variety
Rising opera star from Edina comes home for 'A Holiday Special'
COVID and a Christmas special bring rising opera singer Liv Redpath home.
Variety
These new and old family games are perfect for Zoom
The game is afoot this holiday season, even if you can only see your family via Zoom.
Variety
New Minneapolis building is one of the city's finest works of contemporary architecture
The new Public Service Building in Minneapolis is designed to complement the surrounding buildings.