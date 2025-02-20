Olson: A debut: ‘Cheers and Jeers’ ripped from the headlines

Cheers to the cabin crew on that Delta flight from Minneapolis to Toronto’s Pearson Airport and to the Canadian first responders on the ground who ran into the flames. We won’t hear for months why the CRJ-900 flipped on the tarmac, but we do already know the crew had the cabin locked down for landing — tray tables and seat backs in the upright position, belongings stowed in the overhead bins or under the seats — as all 80 souls aboard survived and none suffered life-threatening injuries. A hopeful example of cross-border cooperation and a reminder that the cabin crew’s primary job is safety, not delivering snacks — so pay attention and follow instructions.