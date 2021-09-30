The Eagles

Welcome to the "Hotel California," such a lovely album, any time of year. To kick off their concerts this weekend in St. Paul, the Eagles will play that landmark 1976 LP in its entirety. Then Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmitt, Vince Gill, Deacon Frey and company will take an intermission and return for a lengthy set of Eagles favorites as well as some Walsh nuggets. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $129-$299, ticketmaster.com.)

JON BREAM

Idles

After skipping Minnesota on its prior U.S. treks, this wild and wily punk quintet from Bristol, U.K., is making up for the long wait by kicking off its current American tour here. Made all the more overdue by the pandemic, the band's local debut was at least made more momentous by last year's release of its thrillingly bombastic and provocative third album, "Ultra Mono." Brooklyn quintet Gustaf opens. (8 p.m. Thu., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $30-$40, axs.com, vaccine or test results required.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Mavericks

Fresh from receiving the Trailblazer Award at the Americana Music Awards in Nashville, America's best dance band brings its festive sounds back to Minneapolis. The veteran Miami-launched ensemble will be showcasing tunes from 2020's exceptional "En Espanol," its first Spanish-language album. Singer Raul Malo sounds more emotional than ever, and new accordionist Percy Cardona adds youthful enthusiasm, as witnessed this summer at Mankato's Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Outdoors or indoors, the Mavericks are a must-see live band. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. (8 p.m. Fri. State Theatre, Mpls., $53.50-$63.50, ticketmaster.com.)

J.B.

Muun Bato

These early-Floyd-channeling Twin Cities psychedelic rock wizards didn't let the pandemic stall the momentum of being named to First Ave's Best New Bands and City Pages' Picked to Click lists in 2020.After losing a West Coast tour, Joe Werner (ex-First Communion Afterparty) and the other band members hunkered down and hashed out a beautifully hazy and noisy but also hooky and groovy second album, "Paraphonic Vapors." It's getting a U.K. release and a hometown release party with fellow guitar-whir masters Magic Crystals. (9:30 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15, axs.com, vaccine or test results required.)

C.R.

Josie Cotton

Sure to attract curiosity from New Wave fans and deep-bin record collectors, this colorful Dallas native was a peer of the Go-Go's in the early 1980s L.A. scene whose 1982 hit "Johnny, Are You Queer?" made the "Valley Girl" soundtrack and became a cult classic. She sounds like she's having a blast on her new electro-poppy album, "Pussycat Babylon." (7 p.m. Thu., the Hook & Ladder outdoors, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $18-$23, thehookmpls.com, vaccine/test results required.)

C.R.

The Isles Ensemble

It's been 17 years since some members of the Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and talented local freelancers started a chamber music series at a little church alongside Lake of the Isles. Their return to live concerts features pianists Ivan Konev and Timothy Lovelace playing pieces for piano four hands by Johannes Brahms and Minneapolis' Libby Larsen, a Mozart piano trio, and Helen Chang Haertzen offering a Handel violin sonata. Mask up, have your vaccination card ready and enter via the back door. (4 p.m. Sunday, Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Mpls., $10-$25, islesensemble.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Springboard for the Arts

Check out the group's spiffy new space, covered with murals, textile works, sculptures and other pieces by local artists, with a fabulous view of downtown St. Paul from the upper deck. This weekend's grand opening party for Springboard supports artistic careers and includes guests like Lady Midnight and Heart and Soul Drum Academy, poet Hawona Sullivan Janzen, art making and a robot dance floor. There's also a virtual celebration on Friday. (1-5 p.m., Sat., virtual3-4 p.m Fri.,262 W. University Av., St. Paul, free,springboardforthearts.org.)

SHEILA REGAN