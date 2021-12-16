Pentatonix

In the 10 years since the a cappella quintet triumphed on NBC's "The Sing Off," they have issued five studio albums and five full-length holiday albums and starred in three NBC yule specials. Yes, Pentatonix loves Christmas as much as your kiddos do. On this year's release, "Evergreen," the Texas-launched singers skate away on "River," rejoice on "Wonderful Christmastime," get reverent on "The Prayer" and travel "Over the River" with violinist Lindsey Stirling. Like your shopping list, Pentatonix's holiday repertoire is deep and wide — and the singers always wrap their presentations in artful and festive packaging. (7 p.m. Sat. Target Center, 601 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'The Longest Night'

One of any year's loveliest theatrical traditions is also one of its last. Singer Bradley Greenwald and pianist Sonja Thompson's winter solstice cabaret, which is all about finding light on the darkest evenings of the year, is sweet, funny and hopeful. The show takes its messaging from Leonard Cohen's song "Anthem," and the lyric, "There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in." (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Tue., Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Mpls., $26, openeyetheatre.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

Holidazzle

The pandemic has minimized but not vanquished the beloved Holidazzle. Festivities include rides and greeting Santa and the friendly Holidazzle Yeti. It's also a place to do some last-minute Christmas shopping and fill up on barbecue and pierogis. There will be fireworks at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a yoga class on Sunday. (5-9 p.m. Fri., 2-9 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Loring Park, Mpls. holidazzle.com)

MELISSA WALKER

Yam Haus

Teetering on national attention when COVID hit, these fun-loving nice-guy pop-rockers from Hudson, Wis., finally busted out of hibernation with a two-month fall tour opening for Blue October. In the interim, they also started working with the Killers' early producer on new recordings. So this year-end homecoming gig could also be a send-off into an even more high-profile 2022. Hippo Campus' DeCarlo Jackson opens with his new band DNM. (8 p.m. Fri., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $23-$40, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'The Classic Nutcracker'

"The Nutcracker" marathon continues in the Twin Cities this weekend. Among the productions to check out is Ballet Minnesota's "The Classic Nutcracker," which is in its 33rd year. Taking place at the O'Shaughnessy, this warmhearted version sticks to the original story line. It's choreographed by Andrew Rist and the elaborate costumes are by Cheryl Rist. (2 p.m. Sat. & Sun., the O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $21-$42, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

'Messiah'

Hallelujah! The Minnesota Orchestra and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra aren't offering Handel's "Messiah" oratorio this December, but the always impressive Bach Roots Festival should step into the void with aplomb. Matthew J. Olson will lead a local all-star team of vocal soloists, instrumentalists and a chamber choir. You can even catch it at the Basilica, if that's your tradition. (8 p.m. Fri., Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Sat., St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Av., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Rd. 6, Plymouth; $8-$44; bachrootsfestival.com)

ROB HUBBARD

Soul Asylum & Jayhawks

Tour mates from Minnesota in the '90s, both Soul Asylum and the Jayhawks were abruptly sidelined from touring last year behind spirited new albums. Dave Pirner & Co. finally got back out over the summer and have reason to celebrate again at the venue Soul Asylum rode in on, with the Mood Swings and Low Rats. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, axs.com.) Gary Louris and the Jayhawks just finished a Texas run and are back at the venue they helped reopen in 2017, with Matt Wilson & His Orchestra and ex-SA guitarist Dan Murphy's new band, the Scarlet Goodbye. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, $35, axs.com)

C.R.

Watkins Family Hour

Siblings Sara and Sean Watkins are two-thirds of progressive bluegrassers Nickel Creek (with Chris Thile). They've each also enjoyed solo careers. (Sara was a semi-regular on "A Prairie Home Companion.") But in their home base of Los Angeles, they do a regular gig as Watkins Family Hour at the hip Largo club wit,h a parade of famous guests. Fiona Apple and Benmont Tench joined the Watkinses on their 2015 debut, but on last year's "Brother Sister," they dialed it down with gentle sounds and assists from Gaby Moreno and John C. Reilly. In concert, it's just the folk/bluegrass Watkins duo, with their harmonizing voices and fiddle and guitar. (8 p.m. Sat. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $20-$38, my.stagestheatre.org)

J.B.

Lady Midnight

One of the Twin Cities' most enchanting singers and innovative hip-hop/R&B creators, Adriana Rimpel (aka Lady Midnight) is revisiting her acclaimed, hypnotic 2019 album "Death Before Mourning" once more before moving on to new material next year. She'll perform it in full to celebrate a new remix EP featuring DJ Bonics, Lazerbeak and Cassieopia. (8 p.m. Thu., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $20, icehousempls.com)

C.R.

'Every Christmas Story Ever Told'

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres may be the standard-bearer of dinner theaters across the nation but it is not the only game of its ilk in town. Daytrippers Dinner Theatre, founded eight years ago by Old Log Theater veteran Bill Kenzie, mashes up holiday traditions in madcap fashion in its latest production, "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)." "With my background in group sales, I knew that people needed activities in the day," Kenzie said. (12:15 meal, 1:15 performance Wed.-Fri., 5 p.m. meal, 6 p.m. performance Sun., $41, Daytrippers Dinner Theatre, 9152 Old Cedar Av. S., Bloomington. 952-393-3644, daytripperstheatre.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

﻿