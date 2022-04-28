﻿ MayDay returns

Minneapolis' annual rite of spring is back, but as a cultural block party and political festival, not a parade. In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre and the MayDay Council collaborated with community organizations in celebration of International Workers' Day with an emphasis on immigrant rights. A traditional Mexican puppet, the medicine woman Mojiganga, will greet festivalgoers, and a performance stage features speeches from community activists, poetry and the traditional Aztec dance troupe Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue. Children can participate in art activities and games. The Kabomelette food and soft-serve trucks will be present. (1-4 p.m. Sun., free, 1527 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-721-2535, hobt.org)

MELISSA WALKER

﻿ Mid West Music Fest

Some of the biggest names in modern Minnesota rock are heading downriver to Winona this weekend for the return of MWMF, sort of a small-college-town answer to Texas' South by Southwest music fest, with its walkable bar scene and outdoor stages. Foremost among them, Haley will play her first post-COVID gig with her band Friday night on a lineup that also includes Bad Bad Hats, Kiss the Tiger, Gully Boys, Mae Simpson, Faith Boblett and Scrunchies — that's a lot of heavy-hitting frontwomen! — plus the Shackletons and more. Saturday will see Poliça preview its new album, "Madness," plus Durry, Graveyard Club, Early Eyes, Humbird, Mark Mallman, 26 Bats! and more. (4 p.m. Fri., noon Sat., downtown Winona, $45/day or $70/two-day pass, midwestmusicfest.org)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

Two masters sound like a recipe for a delectable musical feast. The Grammy- and Tony-winning Bridgewater is a vocalist extraordinaire, adept in R&B — 2017's "Memphis … Yes, I'm Ready" was a particular treat — jazz (she's an NEA Jazz Master) and other flavors. Charlap is an esteemed jazz pianist who collaborated with Tony Bennett on a Grammy-winning 2015 disc, "The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern." The menu will likely include standards, blues and some five-star improvisations. (8 p.m. Sat., Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $45-$60, hopkinsartscenter.com)

JON BREAM

﻿ 'Metamorphosis'

Street dancing meets a synth-infused arrangement of Philip Glass' "Aguas da Amazonia" as well as new music by electronic producer Jlin and composer Tyondai Braxton in this collaboration between the Chicago-based quartet Third Coast Percussion and the company Movement Art Is, featuring the choreography of Lil Buck — who shot to fame for his jookin-style interpretation of "The Dying Swan," accompanied by Yo-Yo Ma — and poppin' dancer Jon Boogs, who draws inspiration from Frankenstein. Cameron Murphy and Quentin Robinson are the dancers in this event co-presented by Northrop and Walker Art Center. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop, $20-48, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

﻿ Canadian Brass

The world's most popular brass quintet (and one of its best) has recorded 89 albums in its 52-year history. While associated with Christmas music (17 of those albums and a busy December touring schedule), the group is also renowned for lending its sonorous tones to music of the Renaissance and baroque eras, as well as swinging it up on jazz tunes. This sold-out concert closes the Bethlehem Music Series season. (4 p.m. Sun., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, bethlehemmusicseries.org)

ROB HUBBARD

﻿ Los Huracanes del Norte

This Norteño institution from New Mexico via northern Mexico is making a rare trip to the northern United States on a tour celebrating its 50th anniversary. Led by the four Garcia brothers — whose sons are also now part of the group — they will perform in an East Side hockey arena with room for dancing, on a lineup also featuring fellow Michoacán-rooted band Tierra Cali, José Manuel and more. (8 p.m. Fri., Aldrich Arena, 1850 N. White Bear Av., St. Paul, $50-$35, ticketweb.com)

C.R.

﻿ Anais Mitchell

Since the musical "Hadestown," based on her 2007 album, won eight Tony Awards in 2019, this Vermont singer-songwriter has come under a new microscope. Her self-titled 2022 album — her first collection of original material in 10 years — is a return to the gentle singer-songwriter sound of her early years. She even returned to her hometown during the pandemic, perhaps sparking songs about childhood memories ("Backroads") and sorting through a relative's keepsakes ("Revenant"). Her tunes sometimes take unexpected turns, such as "Little Big Girl," which addresses both aging and ogling. Twin Cities saxophonist Mike Lewis and drummer JT Bates guest on this modestly burnished album. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $25-$30, first-avenue.com)

J.B.

﻿' Tapestries: 6.0'

Three women in Threads Dance Project's choreography program will present new works with the company: Japanese American ballet dancer Yuki Tokuda; Ruby Josephine Smith, a Minneapolis native who was a dancer and choreographer in Tangier, Morocco, and Decatur, Ga., native Nieya Amezquita. Also on the program is an expanded version of "We Will Make It There," which TDP artistic/executive director Karen Charles created in late 2020 as a testament to the community's resilience. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $22-$25, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

S.R.

﻿ Matthew Shipp/Stages of Equity

This powerhouse jazz pianist headlines an intriguing arts festival presented this weekend by North Hennepin Community College. Shipp was in a contemplative mood on last year's solo album "Codebreaker" — a record that felt tailor-made for our pandemic isolation — so it'll be a treat to see him in a physical space with, you know, people. Go early to catch a concert by Maria Isa at 4 p.m. or a panel discussion at 2 with artists Marlena Myles, Reggie LeFlore and Geno Okok, whose work is on display. Reserve free tickets and learn more about Stages of Equity at nhccfinearts.org. (7:30 p.m. Fri., NHCC Fine Arts Center, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park.)

TIM CAMPBELL