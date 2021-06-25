Excerpts from George Floyd's family:

Seven-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd by video: "How did my dad get hurt?" "I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride." "My dad used to always help me brush my teeth." "I miss you and I love you."

Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaking in court. "Chauvin killed George. Not only did he kill George but he also displayed a total lack of consideration for human life as he did so. You saw it, I saw it and millions of people across the country and globe ... The sudden murder of George has forever traumatized us. You may see us cry but the full extent of our pain and trauma will never be seen with the naked eye. ... It has been truly unimaginable ... Although Chauvin will be sentenced today and spend time in prison, he will have the luxury of seeing his family again, talking to them and he will likely get to spend time with them upon his release. These are all luxuries that my cousin Gianna were robbed of when Chauvin made the active decision to kill her father. There will be no more birthday parties, no graduations, holiday gatherings or other family celebrations ... Our family is forever broken."

Terrence Floyd, Floyd's brother: "The facts of this case were proven beyond reasonable doubt and three guilty verdicts have been rendered. ... Any family member that has went through this, we are part of a fraternity of families, and it's not one of those, you know, fraternities that you enjoy ... I wanted to know from the man himself: why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother's neck? Why, when you knew that he posed no threat anymore, he was handcuffed, why didn't you at least get up? Why did you stay there? ... The last conversation me and my brother had, he wanted to plan play dates with Gianna and my daughter. And we started setting it up. That can't happen ... My daughter's still young but I still have to explain to her because this is history, this is a case everybody knows about. So she's going to find out and I'm going to have to explain that to her ... On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty. We don't want to see any more slaps on the wrist. We've been through that already ... because if the roles were reversed, there would be no case."

Philonise Floyd, Floyd's brother: "One year ago, May 25, my brother George was murdered by Derek Chauvin and his co-defendants in broad daylight, with a knee to his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. I was a trucker and immediately my life changed forever. I began to speak to the world for George from the United Nations, Africa, Canada, Japan and so many other countries. Everyday I have begged for justice to be served, reliving the execution of George ... I haven't had a real nice sleep because of the nightmares I constantly have hearing my brother beg and plead for his life over and over again ... For an entire year, I had to relive George being tortured to death every hour of the day ... I have been lifting my voice tirelessly every day so that George's death would not be in vain ... My family and I, most of all my niece Gianna, she needs closure ... my family and I have been given a life sentence. We will never be able to get George back."

