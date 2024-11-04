Our Democracy Defense Pledge is nonpartisan. You can see who signed it in Minnesota.

Our elections should be easy to participate in, because the freedom to vote is essential to our democracy. Our elections should also be safe and secure — and thankfully, in Minnesota, we know that’s the case. We have stringent safeguards in place to make sure that every vote is counted accurately and the 30,000 people who volunteer as election judges are our neighbors who we trust. That’s why the overwhelming majority of Minnesotans say they have confidence in our elections.