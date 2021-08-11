'Beckett'

Producers should have stuck with the original title of this adventure, the more-descriptive "Born to Be Murdered." Either way, John David Washington plays the title character, who has a car accident while vacationing in Greece. Pretty soon, Beckett is on a cross-country odyssey to reach the embassy in Athens before the mysterious people who keep taking shots at him finish him off. It's wildly improbable, with Beckett escaping from one inescapable bind after another, but it's also big fun. Netflix

Andy Samberg

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

For its final season, this sitcom has tasked itself with confronting the call for police reform without sacrificing the goofy vibe that's made it one of the best network series of the past decade. Helping pull off the juggling act is the always reliable John C. McGinley playing a bombastic lawyer for the police union, and Craig Robinson, who returns for one last adventure as Detective Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) most formidable "frenemy." When all is said and done, "Brooklyn" should surpass "Barney Miller" as TV's greatest cop comedy. 7 p.m. Thursday, KARE, Ch. 11

Val Kilmer in 'Val.'

'Val'

Val Kilmer's reputation for being difficult has gotten more attention than his talent, which is on display in "Touchstone," "The Doors" and "Heat." I wish the documentary would have worked harder to turn that around by including more clips from his filmography. But directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo are ultimately more interested on humanizing their subject by diving into the pack rat's personal archives, which include home movies, audition tapes and behind-the-scenes footage of downtime with co-stars. Kilmer, who can barely speak after treatment for throat cancer, ends up coming across as more vulnerable than the tough-guy characters he's played on film. Amazon Prime

Garrett Hedlund and Anna Paquin in 'Modern Love.'

'Modern Love'

The second season of this anthology series, based on the New York Times column, doesn't boast as many famous faces this time around, although you do get Oscar winner Anna Paquin falling for a troubled war veteran and Kit Harington mooning over a stranger on a train ride (stay alert for a "Game of Thrones" joke). The stories may be short, but they're rich with grand romantic gestures. Amazon Prime

'Dog Day Afternoon'

John Cazale knew how to pick 'em. The actor, who died of lung cancer in 1978 and would have been 86 today, may have the most consistent résumé in film history. He made just five features, every one of them a classic: "The Godfather," "The Godfather Part II," "The Conversation," "The Deer Hunter" and this riveting gem from director Sidney Lumet, in which he plays a jittery bank robber. HBO Max