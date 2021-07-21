'Gunpowder Milkshake'

Like its title, this female-driven action movie doesn't make a ton of sense (you may find yourself wishing the screenwriters would just give up on dialogue) but it's stylish fun, nonetheless. Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett and other veterans of cinematic badassery are joined by Karen Gillan. She's ferocious as a hitperson on a mission of vengeance that makes Uma Thurman's The Bride (in the "Kill Bill" movies) look like a pacifist. Netflix Plus

There's little to celebrate in this documentary looking back at a music festival that seemed more inspired by "Girls Gone Wild" videos than Joan Baez. Director Garret Price uses interviews with fans, musicians and journalists to track how a well-intentioned gathering was commandeered by frat boys obsessed with rocking out to Limp Bizkit and ogling naked breasts. Organizers' insistence that they got a bad rap falls on deaf ears. 8 p.m. Friday, HBO

You've got to admire Tig Notaro for always taking chances. Her new stand-up special is completely animated, which means the bits are played out by cartoon characters ranging from the Kool-Aid Man to Dolly Parton. It's an interesting concept, but the animation ends up serving as a distraction and robs viewers of the chance to see Notaro interact with her audience in what's otherwise a brilliant set. 9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

That first season was no fluke. The sitcom about a struggling soccer team and its eternally upbeat coach remains TV's best feel-good sitcom, even as Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) struggles with panic attacks and the owner (Hannah Waddingham) searches for Tinder love. Make sure to check out the Christmas episode, which drops in mid-August. It's so heartwarming, viewing should become a holiday tradition. Starts streaming Friday on Apple TV Plus

With Gov. Tim Walz signing an executive order banning conversion "therapy" just last week, this documentary could not be more timely. It's a surprisingly measured look at the now-dismissed practice of attempting to "convert" people from gay to straight. "Pray Away" focuses on a handful of members (and, in a couple of cases, officials) of "ex-gay" groups who have since changed their views but it leaves us to make up our own minds about Jeffrey McCall, a "formerly trans" man who continues to spread the word about conversion. Netflix