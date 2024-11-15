Douglas: Our amazing autumn will soon turn nippy

Winter often sends out a few belated waves of numbing air by late November, and 2024 will be no different. Not exactly arctic, but model guidance suggests 30s to near 40F from late next week into Thanksgiving. After a quiet, drama-free weekend we should see a soaking rain next Tuesday, but the potential for slush has diminished. I do see a risk of slushy lawns after Thanksgiving, but no blockbuster snowstorms.