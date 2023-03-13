Tap the bookmark to save this article.

PICTURE

Winner | "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

“So this is what the multiverse looks like,” said Brendan Fraser on accepting the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “The Whale.”

ACTOR

Winner | Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

“This is proof that dreams — dream big, and dreams do come true,” said Michelle Yeoh on winning the best actress Oscar. “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are past your prime. Never give up.”

ACTRESS

Winner | Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me,” said Ke Huy Quan on accepting the award for best actor in a supporting role.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner | Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis acknowledged all those who helped in her career, and shouted, “We. Just. Won. An. Oscar. Together,” at the end of her acceptance speech.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner | Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

On winning the award for best director, Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan became the third directing duo to win an Oscar.

DIRECTOR

Winner | Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a musical film that transports the wooden boy to fascist Italy under Benito Mussolini.

ANIMATED FEATURE

Winner | "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from “Navalny” accept the award for best documentary feature film. The movie is Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Winner | "Navalny"

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

Antonio Banderas, right, presents Edward Berger with the award for “All Quiet on the Western Front” from Germany, for best international feature film.

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Winner | Germany, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Argentina, "Argentina, 1985"

Belgium, "Close"

Poland, "EO"

Ireland, "The Quiet Girl"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner | "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner | "Women Talking"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. from “RRR” participated in the performance of “Naatu Naatu” at the Oscars Sunday. It won the award for best original song.

ORIGINAL SONG

Winner | "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

ORIGINAL SCORE

Winner | "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner | "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"

VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner | "Avatar: The Way of Water"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Ruth E. Carter accepted the award for best costume design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She dedicated the award to her mother, who she said died recently.

COSTUME DESIGN

Winner | "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner | "The Whale"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

SOUND

Winner | "Top Gun: Maverick"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

FILM EDITING

Winner | "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

All Quiet on the Western Front” won the Oscar Sunday for production design. The movie had nine nominations and won four in total.

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner | "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Winner | "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Winner | "An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Winner | "The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"