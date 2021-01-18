It's a new year but the same old pandemic. So the Ordway in St. Paul has come up with a new plan — five eclectic concerts streaming on demand during five weekends in January and February.

During "Winter Weekends at the Ordway," music lovers can watch one — or two or three or four or all five — show(s), and it's pay what you like. Or free if you like.

The concerts were recorded pre-pandemic in front of live audiences. The performances will be available on demand Fridays through Sundays for five consecutive weekends, starting Friday, at Ordway.org.

Here are the concerts to choose from:

Lee Rocker. The Stray Cats bassist has released a dozen solo albums, including 2019's "The Low Road." His group was captured at Daryl's House Club — a night spot owned by Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates — in Pawling, N.Y., on June 25, 2017.

Red Hot Chili Pipers. The Celtic rock band from Scotland features three bagpipers and a snare drummer interpreting hits by Queen, Coldplay, Journey and other rock bands. Recorded at Milwaukee Irish Fest on Aug. 14, 2014.

Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra. Straight outta Brooklyn comes this 11-piece salsa group, reimagining indie-rock tunes by the likes of Arcade Fire, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Alabama Shakes. They partied on New Year's Eve 2014 at Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Naturally 7. Formed in 1999, this seven-man a cappella group from New York City has released 10 albums and worked with Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé and Ludacris, among others. Recorded on Oct. 13, 2017, at Club Trafo in Berlin.

Mojo & the Bayou Gypsies. For more than 35 years, Mojo (he claims only the IRS and the police know his real name) and pals have been performing their Louisiana stew of Cajun and zydeco. Filmed Feb. 10, 2018, at McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn, Ill.

