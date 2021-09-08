The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has hired a dynamic trailblazer as its next president and CEO. Detroit arts executive Christopher Harrington will become the 12th leader of St. Paul's flagship performing arts venue when he takes the helm on Nov. 1, the company announced.

Harrington,36, will be the Ordway's first Black president and CEO since its Jan. 1, 1985, opening. He succeeds Jamie Grant, who left this summer after 4½ years to lead the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, Calif.

"One of the things that attracted us to Chris was his demonstrated track of doing innovative things to build audiences," said Ordway board chair Brad Wood, who also led the search committee. "Chris is passionate about the power of the arts bringing people together. I can't imagine a better person to lead the Ordway at this time."

Harrington, who earned his MBA at Wayne State University, has held a variety of leadership roles at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra since 2012. His skill set includes marketing and programming, and he has worked closely with jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard on a series for the orchestra. Under his leadership, Harrington helped the orchestra to expand audiences, grow ticket revenue by 300% and advance goals in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Notably, Harrington reimagined and rebranded the orchestra's black box theater, The Cube, as a place to connect disparate communities through programming like salsa, jazz, poetry slams and yoga. He also led innovative new programming. In February 2020, the DSO held a concert pairing the orchestra with the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan to score the 1978 kung fu film, "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin."

"At my core, I'm a connector of people who believes that regardless of your industry, we're all in the business of building relationships," Harrington said in a phone interview. "I want to bring people together through the power of the arts. I know that sounds a little woo-woo but I've seen it in my personal life."

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (Paul Crosby) Chris Harrington will become the 12th leader at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul in November.

A Detroit native, Harrington recalls going to see concerts and plays as a student, "riding the yellow school bus."

"Music was always a big thing in my household and I'm very proud to be from a place that gave so many great artists to the world," Harrington said. "I'm a product of the Detroit public schools. I'm thankful for the teachers who turned me on to jazz."

One of five children, Harrington is the first in his family to go to college, and all his siblings followed suit.

Harrington is married to Shariska Petersen Harrington, an obstetrician-gynecologist. The couple recently spent a few days in the Twin Cities, visiting Paisley Park, Minnehaha Falls and 38th St. and Chicago, where George Floyd was murdered.

"The Ordway is a gathering place for all people, but we have to be mindful of this time we're in and why the world began watching Minnesota," said organizational strategist Robin Hickman-Winfield, director of Taking Our Place Center Stage. "As a brilliant, stellar arts leader who comes with a commitment to lift up the humanity of everyone, he's in a position to help us change the narrative about ourselves. His appointment makes my heart sing, ooh."

The Ordway, which programs its own concerts and Broadway series as well as the Flint Hills Family Festival, is the principal venue for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Schubert Club and the Minnesota Opera.

"Chris brings with him a dynamic track record of leadership, strategic thinking and joyful enthusiasm that will benefit not only the Ordway, but also the Arts Partnership and the Twin Cities as well," Ryan Taylor, president and general director of the Minnesota Opera, said in a statement. "Our community is fortunate to benefit from his many talents as we work together to imagine a bold, bright, creative future for artists and audiences alike."

His appointment is being hailed as a masterstroke.

"Good on the Ordway for finding him," said former Ordway president and CEO Patricia Mitchell. "He sounds to me like the perfect mix of talent, experience, nerve and imagination and his grounding in classical music will be an asset. You go, Chris Harrington."

Harrington's previous employer spoke of its loss.

"St. Paul is getting an amazing leader and human being," said Erik Ronmark, DSO vice president and general manager. "With his extraordinarily creative mind and passion for learning, we knew it was just a matter of time before the phone would ring. We are sad to see Chris go."

Board chair Wood said that for arts organizations today, there's probably never been a more important time to be innovative and creative and Harrington's experience will broaden the Ordway's reach while serving its core audience.

"He is the right person to lead us to that next level," Wood said.

