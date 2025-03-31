Order Up: Where to eat at the Mall of America with the kids

Editor’s note: Our favorite food conversations often start with “Where can I?” Where can I find the best sandwich, a certain dish or celebrate a special occasion, although every meal out can be an occasion.
During one of those conversations we came up with the idea for our newest feature: Order Up. The Taste team will dip into our collective decades of restaurant reporting experience and share three places that answer the often-asked question.
In today’s installment: Where to eat with the kids at the Mall of America.
Spring break in Minnesota is a little different from the sunny beaches of the Southern states. But what we do have is a full-on indoor amusement park and entire double-level store dedicated to M&M’s. At the Mall of America, it’s always warm with an abundance of plants and sunshine pouring through the rooftop windows of Nickelodeon Universe. It is a surefire bet for fun with kiddos, but the multitude of choices can be a bit much when deciding where to eat. When someone messaged us asking what was worth the money when eating there with kids, we were only too happy to offer up our expertise and some insider tips.
Kura Sushi
Any kid into anime or robots is going to get an extra thrill at this Japanese restaurant with sushi on conveyor belts that tour around the dining room. You grab a little plate that looks tasty and after eating, drop the plate into a slot — it’s like a dirty dishes version of Plinko. Fifteen plates gets a little toy that’s dispensed to the table. And, if the kids aren’t into any of the conveyor belt options, there are a la carte menu options such as ramen, fried chicken snacks and desserts like mochi ice cream. I was thrilled to see my kiddo opt for plates of cucumbers and watermelon, made all the more attractive by parading past our table. Robots act as servers for beverages and it’s just about as much fun as the rides in NickU... but tastier. 378 North Garden, kurasushi.com
Twin City Grill
If your crew needs a reprieve from the lights, sounds and boisterous stimulation around every corner of the mall, Twin City Grill is blessedly chill. The lights are ever-so-slightly lowered and the booths are so comfortable. A supper club kind of throwback, it’s a little fancier, but there are great burgers, fries and there’s a bread service to address any immediate hangries. I’ve seen more than one kid slumped against a relaxed parent inside this dining room. Sometimes we could all just use a brief pause on the running around before getting back out there for more fun. 130 North Garden, twincitygrillrestaurant.com
Vital hydration
The running around makes a person thirsty. Juicebox is a small, local company founded by two moms, and the juices are made from fresh, real ingredients. Plus, the serving sizes are ample so the kids can’t say they don’t want to share with you. Or, if you’re in need of grown-up bean juice, the pro move is to dip into the back of Lululemon where there’s a sneaky little coffee bar that serves Dogwood Coffee espresso drinks. After four hours of watching them climb around on Paw Patrol, it is lifegiving. And, you can order ahead for pickup. Juicebox, 310 Central Parkway (outside the North Garden food court) juiceboxmn.com; Lululemon Fuel Space, 116A West Market, bit.ly/LuluFuelMOA
Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Have a question? Send to taste@startribune.com.