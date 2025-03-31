Order Up: Where to eat at the Mall of America with the kids

Any kid into anime or robots is going to get an extra thrill at this Japanese restaurant with sushi on conveyor belts that tour around the dining room. You grab a little plate that looks tasty and after eating, drop the plate into a slot — it’s like a dirty dishes version of Plinko. Fifteen plates gets a little toy that’s dispensed to the table. And, if the kids aren’t into any of the conveyor belt options, there are a la carte menu options such as ramen, fried chicken snacks and desserts like mochi ice cream. I was thrilled to see my kiddo opt for plates of cucumbers and watermelon, made all the more attractive by parading past our table. Robots act as servers for beverages and it’s just about as much fun as the rides in NickU... but tastier. 378 North Garden, kurasushi.com