UnitedHealth’s Optum will change pharmacy pricing model and decrease reauthorizations

Optum — which is UnitedHealth Group’s division that controls one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers — is moving to improve access and pricing for prescription drugs by cutting some reauthorizations and changing the way it pays pharmacies.
The Eden Prairie-based corporate sibling of insurance giant UnitedHealthcare said Wednesday it will eliminate up to 25% of prescription drug reauthorizations that require medicines to be reapproved for use. On Thursday, Optum said in a news release it is aligning its payment models to account for high-cost branded drugs ”entering the market, raising costs for pharmacies."
The policy changes come as UnitedHealth Group faces scrutiny for the ways it requires doctors and patients to seek its approval to access certain treatments. Some critics have alleged pharmacy benefit managers like Optum are ballooning drug costs while running independent pharmacies out of business.
Optum said the two actions this week respond to increasing drug prices set by pharmaceutical companies.
“Optum Rx is taking meaningful steps to simplify patient experiences and increase access to critical medications,” said Dr. Patrick Conway, chief executive officer of benefit manager Optum Rx, in a news release.
A Federal Trade Commission study last year found pharmacy benefit managers such as Optum may have inflated drug costs while squeezing independent pharmacies. The trade group for the companies countered that the report “falls far short of being a definitive, fact-based assessment.”
The company said the change to pharmacy payment models comes as pharmacies across the country are paying more for many drugs.
The changes, which the company said it will fully implement by Jan. 2028, will align Optum Rx’s payment models more closely to costs pharmacies may face due to drug manufacturers' actions. It adjusts a model originally designed to promote the use of generic drugs by accounting for higher-cost branded drugs entering the market.