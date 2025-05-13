Opinion: When seen, children shine

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Hold a newborn a foot from your face. Talk to them. They’ll stop wiggling. Almost freeze as their eyes dance with intrigue.
Watch a toddler learn the alphabet. With your full attention, their attention in turn becomes fixated on you.
We each carry the capacity to captivate a child and cultivate their insatiable curiosity. Doing so, we “wire” them for a lifetime of success.
Infants and toddlers watch the movement of lips and placement of tongues, listening intently to mimic, recognize and remember the shape and sound of each consonant and vowel. Letter by letter, shape by shape, sound by sound. Young children produce over 100,000 new neurons each day. When stimulated, the brain can create a million connections per second. It’s a back-and-forth, watch, see and do interaction. In that process a relationship bond is seeded, grows and flourishes. When we add clapping and melodies, it becomes intoxicatingly more intriguing. Mastering the letters and sounds blossoms into singing “Now I know my ABCs.”
Eighty percent of a child’s brain is developed by age 3. It is a window of opportunity that, if missed, leaves us constantly trying to catch up. It is possible to overcome poor brain nurturing, but it is much harder, takes longer and costs more than doing it right from the start.
The thrill and reward of being able to do what an adult does motivates a child to do more. The infant brain yearns to accelerate its capacity to be like mom, like dad, like grandma, grandpa, guardian, brother, sister — like any caring and nurturing person giving them their undivided attention. When children are seen, they shine. Children’s brains, cultural identity and core values get molded in the process. Values such as empathy, motivation, curiosity and a mindset to accept challenges. Social emotional skills such as self-regulation, attention, perseverance, questioning, discernment. They learn by example. Children imitate those who surround them. The universal human’s need to belong, to be bonded, to be part of intimate, caring relationships is manifested in the attachment dance that transpires in early language development.