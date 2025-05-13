Opinion: When seen, children shine

The thrill and reward of being able to do what an adult does motivates a child to do more. The infant brain yearns to accelerate its capacity to be like mom, like dad, like grandma, grandpa, guardian, brother, sister — like any caring and nurturing person giving them their undivided attention. When children are seen, they shine. Children’s brains, cultural identity and core values get molded in the process. Values such as empathy, motivation, curiosity and a mindset to accept challenges. Social emotional skills such as self-regulation, attention, perseverance, questioning, discernment. They learn by example. Children imitate those who surround them. The universal human’s need to belong, to be bonded, to be part of intimate, caring relationships is manifested in the attachment dance that transpires in early language development.