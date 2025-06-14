Opinion: What fathers reveal when you look closely

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain a pillar of strength throughout our lives.”
— Ama H. Vanniarachchy, writer/journalist
•••
Pretty much all I knew about our father was this: He awoke before we did each morning, went to a job, came home from that job, ate supper, scanned the evening edition, faithfully watched Walter Cronkite anchor the nightly news, maybe listened to the Twins night game on ’CCO (except on bowling night), had a nightcap, then went to sleep. Repeat.
What I didn’t know was how he worried, sometimes agonized, about how to be a good father. That he hid his anxieties well in plain sight is an understatement.
Except once. As did two other fathers I encountered as a teacher. There was the chicken farmer and the real estate mogul: