Opinion: What fathers reveal when you look closely

I’m 12. Returning from Little League practice, I stop near my parents’ bedroom. Dad is holding the phone, on the verge of crying to someone on the other end, pleading “for more time.” So out of character is he that I laugh, thinking he’s impersonating Harvey Katz, his wacky best friend. But when he turns my way I see his bloodshot eyes. For a moment, he looks through me like he doesn’t realize I’m there. Until he does. Then he desperately waves me away.