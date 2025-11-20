Opinion | We’ve lived through lockdowns. Now we’re fighting for gun safety laws.

When you’re a kid, you’re not thinking about violence in school. You’re thinking about who has the coolest backpack or showing off your light-up sneakers to your friends. You hear about lockdowns on the news, but you never expect it to be your school, until it is. Last year alone, nearly 1 in 4 teachers said a gun forced their school into lockdown. And even when lockdown protocols are in place, tragedies can still happen. Two months ago, the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting killed two children and injured 28 more, illustrating how lockdowns don’t prevent mass shootings.