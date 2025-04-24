Opinion: We’re high school seniors, and coding changed our lives

But when we got to high school, something changed. The once-inviting community we cherished felt like it had suddenly disappeared. We were now among only four girls in our AP Computer Science A class, and it didn’t feel like that was going to change anytime soon. Both of our fingers combined couldn’t count the number of girls we knew who “kind of wanted to join robotics,” but felt intimidated by how it was “almost all guys in there.” We tried to convince some of our friends to join, but most of them were extremely hesitant — they didn’t want to be known as the “girl in the room who didn’t know anything.”