Opinion: This 20-something does not speak for Gen Z

And let’s talk about that anointing. It didn’t come from a Gen Z groundswell. It came from older leaders and media figures eager to package a version of our generation that grabs attention, not one that actually represents us. They elevated someone who speaks off the cuff, chases headlines and stirs controversy without seeming to understand the weight of his words. Meanwhile, countless young people, especially in Black and brown communities, are doing the hard work of change without press coverage or a PAC. They’re organizing in their communities, protecting reproductive rights, running for school board and showing up not for credit, but for change.