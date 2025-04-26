Opinion: This 20-something does not speak for Gen Z

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
If the goal was to prove every critic right who thinks Gen Z is impulsive, self-centered and addicted to online drama, David Hogg just delivered the template.
Fresh off being elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, Hogg had a choice. The 25-year-old activist who survived the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., could’ve used his new platform to organize in battleground states, help flip legislatures or support candidates fighting to protect democracy from the far-right extremism sweeping through school boards, statehouses, county governments and courtrooms across the country.
Instead, he announced that a separate organization of which he is president, Leaders We Deserve, would spend $20 million to elect younger leaders and to take down safe-seat Democratic incumbents. Not election deniers. Not the people pushing abortion bans and book bans. But fellow Democrats. Why? Because, apparently, this is what a “youth movement” looks like now: infighting.
This isn’t strategy. It’s a sideshow complete with a production budget and a news release, but no regard for the moment we’re in.
I say this not just as someone from Gen Z, but as a Black woman in Gen Z who has worked in courtrooms, classrooms and communities. I know what it looks like when politics stops being about people and starts being about clout. But it hits differently when it comes from someone claiming to speak for our entire generation.
But the truth is, David Hogg doesn’t speak for Gen Z.