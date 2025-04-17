Opinion: The unjust detention of Doğukan Günaydın

Despite these circumstances — and without any indication of posing a threat to public safety — Günaydın was detained by ICE agents outside his St. Paul home on March 27. Günaydın was not informed of the legal basis for his detention. Seven hours after the arrest, his student status was revoked. He was first charged with being out of student status, then charged with having a revoked visa. Two weeks after his arrest, the feds added a new immigration charge, including “endangering public safety,” a charge that requires Günaydın’s continued detention, causing the immigration judge to cancel his initial bond hearing. On April 15, ICE still could not specify exactly what charges they would bring against Günaydın. As a result, ICE was given an extension to formalize their charges. On April 17, the judge in his case granted Günaydın’s bond, writing that the feds were “substantially unlikely” to prove the case for deportation. The government has appealed the bond ruling, meaning that Günaydın will remain interned at Sherburne County jail as the case proceeds, unsure of when he will be released or whether he will be allowed to remain in Minnesota.