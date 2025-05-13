Opinion: The state said yes to cannabis equity. Olmsted County says wait.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
When Minnesota legalized cannabis, it promised to build an industry rooted in equity, one that would prioritize the very people harmed most by prohibition: Black, brown, immigrant and working-class Minnesotans. That promise gave hope to hundreds of us, including those of us applying for cannabis licenses under the state’s social equity provisions.
But today, that hope is being undermined not just by state bureaucracy but by local governments creating new barriers of their own. Cannabis equity is being turned into a lottery, and the biggest gamble now is not at the state level. It is with counties like Olmsted.
While the state prepares for its June 5 cannabis license lottery, Olmsted County is planning an additional local lottery, even for applicants already approved by the state. In other words, after surviving one competitive process, equity applicants must now survive another just to open a business in their own community.
That is not implementation. That is obstruction.
I am a qualified social equity applicant and one of the plaintiffs who sued and successfully challenged the state’s flawed license preapproval process. That victory gave hundreds of people another chance. But now, we are being stalled again, this time by counties that are uncertain, unprepared or unwilling to register applicants promptly.
Olmsted County is also proposing an added barrier: requiring applicants to submit proof of funds to qualify for the local lottery. I have already spent thousands securing a compliant retail location, hiring legal counsel and preparing a full business plan, only to be told I may now need to prove I can afford the process before even getting a chance to compete again.