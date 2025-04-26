Opinion: The southwestern Wisconsin native among papal possibilities

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Among the potential successors to Pope Francis is a Wisconsin native who frequently crossed swords with Francis and voiced support for President Donald Trump despite the pope’s criticisms of Trump administration policies.
So severe were the ideological differences between the ultra-conservative Cardinal Raymond Burke and the progressive Pope Francis that the pope busted Burke from one of the top positions at the Vatican, stripped most of his authority and evicted him from his free Vatican apartment.
Yet the 76-year-old Burke, a native of Richland Center in southwestern Wisconsin, appears on several lists of top candidates when the cardinals vote for pope. If elected, Burke would be the first American to rise to the papacy.
The cardinals will gather within three weeks in huddles reminiscent of the recent movie “Conclave,” which portrays the behind-closed-doors politicking when the princes of the church convene to vote for a new pontiff.
Pope Francis died of a stroke and heart failure at 88 on Monday after battling pneumonia for several weeks. His funeral was Saturday at St. Peter’s Basilica.
Burke, who was bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wis., from 1995 to 2004, led the Archdiocese of St. Louis from 2004 to 2008. In 2008, hardline traditionalist Pope Benedict XVI summoned Burke to Rome and appointed him to the first of several prestigious posts he held at the Vatican. Benedict ordained Burke a cardinal in 2010.