Opinion: The cost of reform: A family’s journey through China’s broken promises

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
In global discussions of China’s economic transformation, narratives often celebrate GDP growth, trade surpluses and technological prowess. But beneath this glittering ascent lies a less-told story — one of human dislocation, broken promises and generational pain. My family’s experience reveals a deeper truth: that political decisions, especially in an authoritarian system, reshape not only economies but the emotional architecture of ordinary lives.
My father was a child during the Great Leap Forward, a national campaign that resulted in one of the deadliest famines in human history. His parents — my grandparents — starved to death. At an age when most children are still under their parents’ care, he was thrust into the role of guardian, raising two younger sisters in a country gripped by ideological fervor, scarcity and death.
Beginning at 16 years old, he started working in China’s state railway system. It was steady, respected and — at the time — part of the foundation of a planned economy where job security was guaranteed. The work was incredibly dangerous — my father lost the small finger on his left hand in an accident during railway construction, a time when many workers lost their lives building rail lines into the mountainous Sichuan province. Still, he was proud of those difficult years and the sense of purpose they gave him.
But he left that position in 1984 for a more unified family life, joining a state-owned electronics factory where my mother worked. This was not a reckless move — the factory was thriving, bolstered by government support. Then, in the 1990s, market reforms accelerated. The factory was bankrupted, my parents laid off and the safety net vanished. Meanwhile, his former railway colleagues prospered in the reform era.
What followed for my father was not just economic hardship, but a profound psychological unraveling. Once disciplined and stoic, he became volatile and unstable. He lashed out at family members, refused modern medicine and rejected balanced food. He grew obsessed with traditional herbal remedies and cursed political leaders obsessively. His recurring rambling was something like this, “I need to tell Hu Jintao/Jiang Zemin, how we made revolution, how we ate bitterness, shed blood and nearly died many times on the Cheng-Kun railway.” He spiraled into isolation, alcoholism and despair, eventually dying suddenly in his sleep, never having received a diagnosis or treatment.
He was not alone. Millions of workers — particularly those in shuttered state-owned enterprises — faced a similar fate. Many had trusted in a system that abruptly abandoned them. Their labor was no longer valued; their identities became obsolete overnight. These were not abstract economic reforms. They were ruptures in real lives.