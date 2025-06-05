Opinion: The cost of reform: A family’s journey through China’s broken promises

My maternal grandfather made a similar bet on the system. He was a gifted teacher who rose to be a headmaster of a primary school in the 1960s but left his profession after witnessing how intellectuals were demeaned. He believed the Communist Party’s claim that workers were the backbone of the revolution. So he became a factory worker — and encouraged all his children to do the same. When the reforms came, his factory too was dismantled. He and his children were laid off, their decades of labor compensated with almost nothing. Unlike my father, he accepted it quietly. But both men were shaped — and shattered — by the same broken trust.