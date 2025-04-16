Opinion: The case for a more nuanced approach to bringing workers back to the office

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Gov. Tim Walz recently declared that most state employees will need to return to the office at least half of the time starting in June, joining a number of similar, highly publicized efforts by U.S. employers.
Research supports that bringing workers back to the office can build social affinity, transmit knowledge, fuel collaboration and even spur innovation through serendipitous encounters. Additionally, emerging evidence from the University of Minnesota indicates that new hires who spend more time in the office experience greater clarity about their job and understanding of their tasks in addition to feeling more socially integrated into the organization.
Encouraging or requiring a significant portion of the workforce to return to their offices also appears to bring benefits to the areas surrounding office locations, especially if those offices are located in areas with numerous other workers such as downtowns. Downtown businesses could again have a steady stream of customers, providing more jobs to service workers, who we celebrated as “essential workers” during the height of the pandemic as they did not have the option to work remotely.
While these benefits are real for many individuals, there are drawbacks. One-size-fits-all mandates for returning to the office risk overemphasizing these potential benefits while overlooking the costs, collectively and individually. Such mandates fail to recognize how work and travel have changed since 2020 — and these shifts are unlikely to reverse with Minnesota, and the Twin Cities in particular, being strongholds for remote work. According to the Census Bureau, the state leads the region and the nation as a whole in the share of workers who work primarily from home.
Workers have adapted to meeting remotely and accomplishing tasks in cyberspace, and will continue these practices even if they return to their offices most days. Colleagues at the same employer along with customers and clients are likely to be in a variety of locations, and we now default to video meetings rather than physically traveling to a common location. To put it bluntly, doughnuts and coffee in a meeting room have been replaced by headsets and cameras, even when participants are in the same or adjacent buildings.
With this change, downtowns cannot rely on workers alone to support the restaurants, coffee shops and retail that used to enjoy a steady stream of customers. Recreating pre-pandemic demand for services will require the number and density of workers from nearly all employers — not just one, even a large one. Further, a return-to-office requirement that is anything less than requiring all workers to return full-time reduces the set of potential consumers even further.