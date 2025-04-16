Opinion: The case for a more nuanced approach to bringing workers back to the office

The strong managerial and professional worker concentration combined with the prevalence of dual-earner families has contributed to the high persistence of remote work arrangements in Minnesota since the initial months of the pandemic. Remote work can provide the needed slack for workers to doggedly pursue a career — evidence shows that remote workers are highly productive — and manage non-work needs. Because of gender norms, caregiving of family and the household often resides with women, and as such, remote work has the potential to directly facilitate the careers of women. That said, 47% of remote workers in Minnesota are men. In heterosexual households, the remote work of male partners can facilitate the careers of their female partners through greater sharing of family and household duties. Broad-based return-to-office mandates present a greater risk to the career advancement of those in dual-earner families, which may have a disproportionate effect on women.